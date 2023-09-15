Promote Your Business
Man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence after ex-girlfriend found ‘severely assaulted’

Man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence after ex-girlfriend found ‘severely assaulted’(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Attala County has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call of a possible kidnapping on Auburn Road on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman “severely assaulted,” and the woman required immediate medical attention.

After further investigation and talking with the victim, the sheriff’s office said that she and the suspect, Preston Dean, 23, were in a previous relationship.

The victim told deputies that Dean to her residence and broke into her home, restrained her, and beat her over a “30-hour period.”

Deputies then immediately began searching for Dean and after receiving help from the public, he was taken into custody without incident.

Dean is being held at MDOC for convictions of grand larceny, and felony taking of a motor vehicle, and has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

