JPS rebounding and moving forward after testing irregularities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools are rebounding, scholars continue to excel, and the district is moving forward. That’s the message from Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene following testing irregularities.

WLBT talked with Dr. Greene Friday about some of the changes as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent Greene adds there is no need to cheat due to wonderful improvement in student achievement. (WLBT)

Seventeen people were terminated out of 43 who were involved in testing irregularities at seven Jackson Public Schools.

Dr. Greene said, “With the 17 individuals who were terminated out of 15, 1,600 teachers, 3,000 plus employees, this is not the prevailing, the pervasive number of folks here in Jackson Public Schools.”

Dr. Greene adds there was a full and comprehensive investigation and the data from testing is important.

“There’s no need for us to cheat. There’s just no need for it. We’ve seen such wonderful improvement in our student achievement and our instruction across the board. There’s been a wonderful improvement over the last few years and so there’s no need for this,” he said.

The firings have led to some changes for your children.

“In the one case with Peeples Middle School, where we lost several teachers there, we just it’s the start of the school year, we could not continue this year with a parade of substitutes, and others taking on those classes. And so we had to make the tough decision to collapse two schools,” said Dr. Greene.

Whitten Middle School is now merged with Peeples Middle School. Several teachers at Peeples were fired after the investigation. (WLBT)

There were no testing issues found at Whitten. Dr. Greene says there were issues with the facility and some vacancies.

“By bringing those two schools together, operating in the Peeples building, which is much newer and much better shape and cools and it’s just a nicer building, we’re able to address several of those issues, the staffing issues as well as the facilities issues,” said Dr. Greene.

Dr. Greene emphasizes even with the testing irregularities no one can minimize the progress that has been made in JPS.

“I’m not prepared to, to move forward under this cloud of doubt and, and, and what not, in terms of our testing, we will do right by our children, we will continue to achieve and we will celebrate knowing that what we got we earned,” Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene says the investigation is ongoing and the State Department of Education is reviewing and determining what to do next which could include some educators losing their licenses.

