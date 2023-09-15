First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 92 Friday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect similar weather this weekend, last weekend of Summer, and most of next week. Chances for rainfall, widespread rainfall is looking sparse over the next 7 days. Forecast high temperatures look to trend slightly warmer into next week, which is near normal for mid-September. Fall officially begins next Saturday morning. The average high is 88 and the average low is 66 this time of year. The tropics are very quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean but remain active in the Atlantic Ocean. None of the activity will impact us. Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 7:05pm.

