Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Weekend ahead
Weekend ahead(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 92 Friday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.  Expect similar weather this weekend, last weekend of Summer, and most of next week.  Chances for rainfall, widespread rainfall is looking sparse over the next 7 days.  Forecast high temperatures look to trend slightly warmer into next week, which is near normal for mid-September.  Fall officially begins next Saturday morning.  The average high is 88 and the average low is 66 this time of year.  The tropics are very quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean but remain active in the Atlantic Ocean.  None of the activity will impact us.  Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 7:05pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
(L to R) Corrie Ollie , Dondre Blackmon, Xavious Johnson
Authorities: Canton businessman paid $20,000 for failed murder-for-hire
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?

Latest News

Weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast: near seasonable temperatures expected over the weekend
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and no rain in sight.
Nice Weekend on the Way!
The chance for rain decreases heading into this weekend
First Alert Forecast: