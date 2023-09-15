Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: near seasonable temperatures expected over the weekend

Weekend ahead
Weekend ahead
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Slightly warmer temperatures are in store this afternoon now that we have a brighter sky overhead. Forecast highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90-degrees in most locations under a mix of sun and clouds. While a rogue shower cannot completely be ruled out, mainly to the south, the majority of central Mississippi will end off the week on a dry note. Our weather will stay quiet into tonight with overnight lows down in the middle to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: A pretty nice weekend is expected to take place with near/slightly above normal temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions with highs near 90-degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are expecting to see another stretch of dry weather prevail throughout next week, especially with the help of an incoming dry airmass that will filter in by Monday. This will lead to cooler overnight temperatures with lows potentially down in the lower 60s. Highs most afternoons will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on a daily basis.

