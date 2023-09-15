Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
(L to R) Corrie Ollie , Dondre Blackmon, Xavious Johnson
Authorities: Canton businessman paid $20,000 for failed murder-for-hire
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?

Latest News

Northwest Rankin students
Woodpecker with Underglaze
Wolfe Studio
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Ed's Owl in Autumn Forest
Wolfe Studio
WLBT at 5p