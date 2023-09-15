Promote Your Business
Entergy Mississippi wants more time to turn over customer data to JXN Water

(WILX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi is seeking more time to comply with a recent court order demanding it turn over customer information to JXN Water.

On Friday, an attorney for the company filed an unopposed motion for a 20-day extension, saying it was not provided with prior notice of JXN Water’s oral motion seeking Entergy’s customer information.

Entergy attorney Christopher Shaw also said that Entergy was not invited to that proceeding to offer its concerns or objections to the request.

JXN Water is the company set up by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin to run the city’s water system and billing system.

Henifin was named third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down in November.

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate ordered the information be turned over back in August.

The information is needed to cross-reference the city’s water accounts and help determine how many homeowners could be receiving water without paying for it.

Earlier this summer, Henifin told Wingate as many as 7,000 property owners are receiving water illegally, costing Jackson up to $3.6 million a year in much-needed revenue.

Entergy continued to state its objection to how JXN Water requested the order, saying “EML was denied its due process rights.”

“However, EML also advises the court of its intent to work with JXN Water, Inc. to address the needs identified in the order while also seeking to ensure the protection and confidentiality of the sensitive customer information required to be produced.”

