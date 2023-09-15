Promote Your Business
Drug task force seized $1M worth of marijuana in Haywood Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee Drug Task Force found pounds of marijuana in a truck.

Agents made a traffic stop and pulled over an 18-wheeler on I-40 in Haywood County Tuesday night.

After searching the truck, officers found 307 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1,075,000.

A previously convicted man was taken into custody.

“Special thanks to Haywood Sheriff for their partnership, assistance, and facilities during this investigation!” said West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

