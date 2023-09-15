Promote Your Business
Boil water notice issued in parts of Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice has been issued in Rankin County.

According to the South West Rankin Water Association, an 8-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, resulting in a loss of water pressure.

A boil water notice was subsequently issued for the following areas:

  • Hickory Ridge Rd.
  • Hunter Trail White Oak Rd.
  • Whitetail Blvd.
  • Persimmon Cv.
  • Perry Smith Dr.
  • Whitetail Cv.
  • Deer Valley Cv.
  • St. Charles Ave.
  • Mullican Rd.
  • McCain Ln.
  • Cypress Ln.
  • Long Rd./Dr.
  • Florence-Byram Rd.
  • Lost-Lake Dr.
  • Heritage Way
  • Friendship Rd.
  • Central Ave.
  • Lloyd St.
  • Prentiss St.
  • Lynn St.

This notice is expected to expire next Thursday unless lifted sooner.

