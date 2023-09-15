Boil water notice issued in parts of Rankin County
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice has been issued in Rankin County.
According to the South West Rankin Water Association, an 8-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, resulting in a loss of water pressure.
A boil water notice was subsequently issued for the following areas:
- Hickory Ridge Rd.
- Hunter Trail White Oak Rd.
- Whitetail Blvd.
- Persimmon Cv.
- Perry Smith Dr.
- Whitetail Cv.
- Deer Valley Cv.
- St. Charles Ave.
- Mullican Rd.
- McCain Ln.
- Cypress Ln.
- Long Rd./Dr.
- Florence-Byram Rd.
- Lost-Lake Dr.
- Heritage Way
- Friendship Rd.
- Central Ave.
- Lloyd St.
- Prentiss St.
- Lynn St.
This notice is expected to expire next Thursday unless lifted sooner.
