Boil water notice issued in parts of Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice has been issued in Rankin County.

According to the South West Rankin Water Association, an 8-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, resulting in a loss of water pressure.

A boil water notice was subsequently issued for the following areas:

Hickory Ridge Rd.

Hunter Trail White Oak Rd.

Whitetail Blvd.

Persimmon Cv.

Perry Smith Dr.

Whitetail Cv.

Deer Valley Cv.

St. Charles Ave.

Mullican Rd.

McCain Ln.

Cypress Ln.

Long Rd./Dr.

Florence-Byram Rd.

Lost-Lake Dr.

Heritage Way

Friendship Rd.

Central Ave.

Lloyd St.

Prentiss St.

Lynn St.

This notice is expected to expire next Thursday unless lifted sooner.

