A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found sleeping on a Mississippi highway.

The woman has been in Noxubee County, Mississippi for several days.

She has also been found sleeping on the side of Highway 45.

Deputies believe she is from Lowndes County and they want to get her home safely.

She was last seen walking south on Highway 45 towards Kemper County.

If you can identify her, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5332.

