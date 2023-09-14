Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries

Promote Your Business
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of groceries in early July.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shoplifting at Superlo Foods on Winchester Road on July 1 at 9:55 a.m.

Officers were advised that a woman entered the store selected $1,000 of grocery items and exited the business without paying.

She has short hair and wore a white tank top, grey short tights, and Champion flip-flops during the crime.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving a damaged Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

