Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

What happened to Jackson’s two percent sales tax-funded projects?

What happened to Jackson’s two percent sales tax-funded projects?
What happened to Jackson’s two percent sales tax-funded projects?(WLBT)
By Joseph Doehring
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken roads and worn-down buildings aren’t new to Jackson, But six years ago, legislators fought to change that.

The Capitol Complex Bill was made to create an advisory board that would deem what infrastructure needs around the Capitol Complex Improvement District were most urgent.

The way it’s funded is by using two percent of every purchase you make inside city limits.

“We just want to make sure that we’re being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars,” Rebekah Staples, the chairwoman of the CCID’s advisory board said.

In 2019, the board selected nine projects for priority construction, but just because they’re a priority, doesn’t mean they can be completed in a rush.

“What we do is go in head-to-toe. Do we need to replace water lines, sewer lines, drainage, resurfacing, so it’s very comprehensive,” Staples said.

As of now, six of the nine projects outlined in the first Master Plan have been completed. One still on the docket is repaving the stretch of State Street that spans from Mississippi Street to Fortification Street.

This project is one that Jackson resident McKinley Pierce is more than ready to see get started and get finished.

“We need to get these roads paved. A lot of people I know have been going through tires, I’m going through tires, my kids are going through tires, so it should be at the top of the priority list,” he said.

According to Staples, the remaining three projects are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Ransomware attack on Hinds County impacts home buyers and seller
Ransomware attack on Hinds County impacts home buyers and seller
Services still on pause in Hinds County after ransomware attack
Services still on pause in Hinds County after ransomware attack
The Work Out Room with Rita Brent at Hal & Mal's
Crews work along Riverside Drive in Belhaven.
Riverside Drive project increases in cost after city delays paying contractor