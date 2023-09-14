Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Services still on pause in Hinds County after ransomware attack
Services still on pause in Hinds County after ransomware attack
The Work Out Room with Rita Brent at Hal & Mal's
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
What's next for Shantoni Xavier
International professional dancer Shantoni Xavier returns home to Jackson