Two wanted for crimes in Vicksburg arrested in Texas

HOUSTON (WLBT) - Two men wanted for unrelated crimes in Vicksburg have been arrested in Houston, Texas.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers traveled to Houston on Wednesday to apprehend 28-year-old Michael Jones of Pascagoula and 27-year-old Billdevon Shelton of Vicksburg.

Jones was arrested for the murder of Joshua Coffee on Harrison Street on November 26, 2020. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shelton had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, auto burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an incident that happened on Enchanted Drive on February 10.

Both men appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday.

Jones, bond was set at $2,030,000 and Shelton’s bond was set at $160,000.

