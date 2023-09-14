Promote Your Business
Two wanted for crimes in Vicksburg arrested in Texas

From left to right: Michael Jones, 28, of Pascagoula, and Billdevon Shelton, 27, of Vicksburg(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON (WLBT) - Two men wanted for unrelated crimes in Vicksburg have been arrested in Houston, Texas.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers traveled to Houston on Wednesday to apprehend 28-year-old Michael Jones of Pascagoula and 27-year-old Billdevon Shelton of Vicksburg.

Jones was arrested for the murder of Joshua Coffee on Harrison Street on November 26, 2020. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shelton had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, auto burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an incident that happened on Enchanted Drive on February 10.

Both men appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday.

Jones, bond was set at $2,030,000 and Shelton’s bond was set at $160,000.

