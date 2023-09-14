Swan Lake residents frustrated over bridge being out for more than a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say one of their biggest concerns is someone getting seriously hurt if the Swan Lake bridge is not fixed.

Not only does it pose safety hazards, but they also say it’s becoming an eyesore.

“All of this is going to cave in, and it needs to be dealt with,” James Hopkins says.

You can see part of the street crumbling as well as erosion that’s starting to take place.

Residents say it’s causing traffic to be rerouted, making it difficult for a lot of residents to get in and out of their homes.

“We talked to everybody from city councilman to hinds county supervisors,” Hopkins added.

Hopkins says his cry out for help to get the bridge fixed has fallen on deaf ears. He was told the bridge was shut down until Jackson City crews made the necessary repairs.

Well, that’s been more than a year ago, and now he’s worried that someone may get hurt.

“A lot of people walk at night for exercise,” Hopkins said. “There may be somebody that’s not aware that that hole is over there. That hole is probably six feet deep or higher, It’s just dangerous for anybody to walk through here. It’s a hazard.”

Interim public works director for the city of Jackson Robert Lee says the bridge has been closed due to structural issues.

“We were able to get a consultant engineer a few years ago to design a replacement. Since then, the big thing was just looking for the funding,” Lee said.

But residents in that area are about to see some much-needed relief.

“The sales tax commission voted today to allow us to move forward with advertising for bids. That’s a big win. So, we will go ahead and get the plan finished up and get it advertised this fall,” Lee explained.

Lee says those of you who live in the area will start to see construction on the bridge between winter and spring of 2024.

