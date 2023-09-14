Promote Your Business
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager from the area.

According to the sheriff’s department, 14-year-old Hayden Burke of Carson was reported missing on Aug. 3 but was last seen on Sept. 4.

JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and the teenager was placed on the National Crime Information Center database.

At this time, the sheriff’s department says there is “no update” in the investigation at this time.

If anyone has information on Burke’s whereabouts, contact JDSD at (601) 792-5169 or inbox the sheriff’s department on their Facebook page.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

