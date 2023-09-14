Promote Your Business
Services still on pause in Hinds County after ransomware attack

By Nathan Lee
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are working to fix their computer system after a cyberattack last week.

The Tax Collector’s Office remains closed following the ransomware attack.

The compromised servers are putting the county on hold with the work they can do or information they can send from their system.

The county is now looking into alternative ways to provide their basic services.

Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones says he wants patience from the public as they deal with this issue.

”We will do whatever we need to do to make sure that we get them right and back full,” he said. “I mean, we don’t want anybody to suffer from our downfall... All we’re asking the public to do is, I understand that we do have a problem now that we don’t have a timeframe on. This could turn into weeks.”

Jones says they will deal with any issues the public has during the time frame it takes to get this issue resolved.

