Rita Brent sits down with Studio 3 to talk ‘The Workout Room’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Studio 3 had a chance to sit down with Rita Brent, an award-winning comedian, musician, and military veteran from Jackson on Wednesday about her event called, “The Workout Room.”

The Workout Room provides a platform for original, local artists to, “Work it out before you put it out.”

Rita Brent "The Workout Room" flyer (Rita Brent)

This opportunity is scheduled for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is located at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson at 200 Commerce Street.

To learn more about this career-launching event, click here.

