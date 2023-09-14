Promote Your Business
Rita Brent sits down with Studio 3 to talk ‘The Workout Room’

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Studio 3 had a chance to sit down with Rita Brent, an award-winning comedian, musician, and military veteran from Jackson on Wednesday about her event called, “The Workout Room.”

The Workout Room provides a platform for original, local artists to, “Work it out before you put it out.”

Rita Brent "The Workout Room" flyer
Rita Brent "The Workout Room" flyer(Rita Brent)

This opportunity is scheduled for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is located at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson at 200 Commerce Street.

To learn more about this career-launching event, click here.

