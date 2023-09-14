Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices

Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in...
Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in northwest Denver. On Thursday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for August.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up retail spending modestly from July to August as the price of gasoline jumped, cutting into budgets as many families send their kids off to school.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to a report issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The big rise in gas prices accounted for more than half of the inflation increase recorded in August, the U.S. reported Wednesday.

Excluding gas, retail sales were just up 0.2% for August, according to the report.

Sales at gas stations rose a robust 5.2%, while furniture and home furnishings stores saw a 1% drop in sales. Clothing and accessories stores had a 0.9% gain, likely helped by back-to-school spending. Restaurants saw a 0.3% increase. Grocery stores had a 0.4% sales increase. Online sales were unchanged in August, perhaps hurt by robust spending during the Amazon Prime day sales event in July.

The uptick in retail sales reflects the economy’s resiliency despite a still tough economic environment. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in the spring and summer.

US consumer prices continued to rise last month. (CNN, POOL)

The most recent quarterly financial reports from retailers like Macy’s and Target showed that Americans remain cautious as higher interest rates make cars, homes or using credit cards more expensive.

Inflation jumped last month largely because of the spike in gas prices but other costs rose more slowly, suggesting price pressures are easing at a gradual pace.

In a set of conflicting data released Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index r ose 3.7% in August fr om a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, a step back from 4.7% in July and the smallest gain in nearly two years. That is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

America’s employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed.

In the latest sign that companies are not feeling pressure to increase wages, Walmart is cutting starting pay for some of its new hourly workers like those picking online orders at its stores. The change, which became effective in July, will create consistency in starting hourly pay across individual stores, said spokeswoman Anne Hatfield, which the company says will lead to improved staffing and customer service.

Given this uncertainty, many retailers are being cautious about ordering products from toys to clothing for the holiday shopping season.

They’re also hoping to lure shoppers in with new partnerships that will draw them into the store. Target, hurt by cautious consumer and a backlash to its Pride merchandise, announced earlier this week an exclusive deal with jewelry brand Kendra Scott. Prices for the more than 200 necklaces, rings and accessories will range from $15 to $60, and the collection will be available in select stores next month.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to 15 years for molesting 6-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly...
NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW chief says offers from Detroit companies are inadequate, says union is ready to go on strike
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams...
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple