Pike Co. funeral home employee wanted on child porn charges

Golmon is wanted on a felony warrant for distribution of child pornography.
Golmon is wanted on a felony warrant for distribution of child pornography.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County funeral home employee is wanted on child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home in reference to an investigation into an employee, Jacob Golmon.

The 33-year-old Smithdale resident is wanted on a felony charge of distribution of child pornography and a misdemeanor warrant for public display of sexually oriented materials.

If you know where Golmon is, call the sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

