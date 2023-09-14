Pike Co. funeral home employee wanted on child porn charges

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County funeral home employee is wanted on child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home in reference to an investigation into an employee, Jacob Golmon.

The 33-year-old Smithdale resident is wanted on a felony charge of distribution of child pornography and a misdemeanor warrant for public display of sexually oriented materials.

If you know where Golmon is, call the sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

