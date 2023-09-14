MBI: Missing Brandon woman last seen in New York City

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 25-year-old woman from Brandon.

According to MBI, Vanessa Malisha Dillon is described as 5′5″ with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a nose ring.

She was last seen in Manhattan, New York, near Mount Sinai Hospital on August 23.

Family members say Vanessa suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vanessa, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.

