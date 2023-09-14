Local organization discusses suicide prevention and raises awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - September is national suicide prevention month. It is a time to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals to treatment services.

The Suicide Watch and Wellness Foundation spoke with Studio 3 about their goal to help their local community.

The organization’s main goal is to rid the stigmas around suicide and mental illness. They continuously promote the importance of mental health while also providing programs and activities.

Click here to learn more about the local organization based in Canton.

