Jackson State to end early season away stretch in Texas against FBS opponent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State have yet to play a home game during the 2023 season, and the Tigers will travel to Texas to face their toughest opponent yet for their fourth game of the season.

“Living out of a suitcase” hasn’t stopped the two-time defending SWAC Champions from a successful start to the young season, compiling a record of 2-1, including arguably their most impressive victory against rivals Southern - making it JSU’s fourth-straight Boombox Classic win over the Jaguars.

The Tigers will face a different animal on Saturday, hitting the road to San Marcos, Texas, to play the underdog role against NCAA Division 1 FBS opponent Texas State.

It will be the biggest test yet for Coach Taylor in just his fourth game at the helm of his alma mater. His Tigers are facing a team that upset the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, the opening week of the college football season.

Coach Taylor says that his team has to treat the matchup with a “next game up” mentality.

“[We’re] concerned about their depth, but we have pretty good depth here ourselves,” Taylor said. “We’ve got quite a few guys here that have come from FBS programs, so that’s what I told them... it’s the next game up, we gotta be ready to go. We’ll be on the road again and they are opening their home stadium. They will be energized and ready to go.”

Jackson State’s most talented position group, the defensive line, will face its biggest challenge of the season against Texas State’s offensive line and will have the task of applying pressure on Bobcats quarterback T.J. Finley, who has starting experience in the SEC with Auburn and LSU.

Texas State head coach GJ Kinne says his team will be fired up and will be playing a really talented and well-coached team in JSU.

Jackson State will look to spoil Texas State’s home opener on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will stream on ESPN Plus.

