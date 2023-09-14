Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

The chance for rain decreases heading into this weekend
The chance for rain decreases heading into this weekend(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drought report is out today showing extreme to exceptional drought conditions spreading across the area.  prospects for widespread rainfall over the next ten days look slim.  Finally cooler weather for everyone with even a few showers as well.  We did not reach 90 degrees in Central Mississippi again Thursday.  A slight chance for a few showers will exist during the overnight period with a cool front around. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clouds overhead. Occasional and passing showers could potentially be around at times on Friday with the cold front draped across South Mississippi. Coverage likely won’t be widespread across central Mississippi, but parts of the area could see a little rain and again on Saturday. Forecast high temperatures look to trend slightly warmer by late week heading into the upcoming weekend to the upper 80s to near 90-degrees, which is near normal for mid-September. We could also see a few showers over the weekend, mainly on Saturday, but it will depend on the available moisture.  Next week looks dry and warmer.  The average high is 88 and the average low is 67 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:08pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center

Latest News

The chance for rain decreases heading into this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies and rain continue today but sunshine will return
Highs in the mid and upper 80s with spotty showers and overcast skies.
Another Gloomy Day
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
STREAK
First Alert Forecast: