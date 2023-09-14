Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies and rain continue today but sunshine will return

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Cloudy skies stick around heading into this afternoon as a few isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for this afternoon and then start to fall off into the mid to upper 60s this evening and into the overnight hours. The chance for showers lingers into the later part of tonight but most of us will stay dry heading into tomorrow.

Friday: A few clouds stick around to start off Friday morning but will start decrease around lunchtime, allowing for some sunshine to peak through. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s, maybe hit low 90s in some places, heading into Friday afternoon. The chance for rain is minimal at best for tomorrow and looks to stay that way heading into the weekend. In terms of humidity, we will start to see that moisture that brought us some rain move off to our south allowing for some less humid conditions for the weekend.

Extended forecast: For this weekend, we are not going to see much rain, unfortunately since we do still have significant drought conditions occurring. Temperatures will hover around the upper 80s and low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will continue to be in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will remain at bay for this weekend, making for less muggy conditions that look to stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly above average heading into next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Looking at the tropics, Hurricane Lee still sits at a category one hurricane which has prompted tropical storm watches and warnings near the New England area up towards Maine. Another disturbance in the Atlantic now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system and we will continue to keep an eye on this as well as the rest of the Atlantic.

