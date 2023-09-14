Promote Your Business
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped Mississippi inmate is now back in custody.

Christopher Diaz was captured Thursday morning along Highway 61, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 32-year-old escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Wednesday.

Deputies initially asked citizens of Wilkinson County to be cautious and to not leave young children alone at bus stops as authorities searched for Diaz.

Diaz was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

