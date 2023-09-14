Promote Your Business
Detention officer cadet arrested on contraband charges, now behind bars

Raymond Detention Center
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A detention officer in training has found herself on the wrong side of a jail cell after being arrested for introducing contraband into the Raymond Detention Center.

The officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after jail staffers found marijuana in her locker during a random search, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

She was charged with a felony and as of Thursday afternoon had not bonded out.

“We hold our employees accountable when they’re shown to be in violation of policies and the law,” he said. “I’d rather catch it on the front end than the back end.”

Jones says the woman was the second cadet arrested in as many weeks on contraband charges.

A cadet is a detention officer but has yet to complete certification. Under state statute, officers may work up to a year prior to obtaining that certification, he said.

