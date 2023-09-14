Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Citizens of Mississippi county told to ‘be cautious’ as authorities search for escaped inmate

Citizens of Mississippi county told to ‘be cautious’ as authorities search for escaped inmate
Citizens of Mississippi county told to ‘be cautious’ as authorities search for escaped inmate(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Citizens of Wilkinson County are being asked to be cautious and to not leave young children alone at bus stops as authorities search for an escaped inmate.

According to Sheriff Reginald L. Jackson, Christopher Diaz is 5′6″ and about 160 pounds. He has two tattoos on his face just beneath his right eye.

The 32-year-old escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Wednesday.

The sheriff says that MDOC has agents checking areas on the coast, where it is believed that Diaz could possibly be headed. Agents are also searching Wilkinson County as well.

His last known location was on Jackson, Louisiana Road in Woodville near the Community Work Center facility.

Diaz was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mississippi Department Of Corrections at 662-745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to 15 years for molesting 6-year-old

Latest News

Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
The solution will help infants through the time period they are most at risk.
Warning issued about rise in RSV cases across the Southeast
Swan Lake residents frustrated over bridge being out for more than a year
Swan Lake residents frustrated over bridge being out for more than a year
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them
Wildfires threaten Smith County homes; what agencies are doing to protect them