Another Gloomy Day

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy, dense fog and light showers are in place across the area as we get ready to head out the door. These will both persist through the late morning hours, so give yourself extra time for your morning commute!

Expect to see continued chances for showers as we go through the afternoon hours today. High temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 80s again. It will be a pleasant day temperature-wise, but likely as gloomy as yesterday was. We should see clearing by late today, and mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

Temperatures will see-saw on the 90-degree mark as we move through the weekend. A slim chance for rain will reintroduce itself by Saturday, but Sunday afternoon will bring more dry air to the picture. This will leave things feeling nice and seasonable as we head into the next work week. However, it will also eliminate any chances for rain. Overnight lows will be pleasant though, bottoming out in the low to mid-60s!

Hurricanes Lee and Margot continue to move through the northern Atlantic at this time. We will now be monitoring a disturbance in the southern part of the ocean that has a great chance for development over the next few days.

