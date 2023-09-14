Promote Your Business
Alexia Hammonds teaches us simple yoga poses to incorporate in every day routine

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are many ways to exercise and get in shape, and Studio 3 learned what “Mind and Body” is all about with Yoga and Pilates Instructor Alexia Hammonds.

Hammonds is a certified instructor who leads classes at the Eudora Welty House and Garden in Jackson.

She showed us the “warrior two” and “plank” positions. They are key movements to help open the shoulders and lower back while also strengthening the core.

If you’re interested in taking her classes, they start every Tuesday at 7 a.m. in October.

Click here to learn more about Hammonds.

