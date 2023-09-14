Alexia Hammonds teaches us simple yoga poses to incorporate in every day routine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are many ways to exercise and get in shape, and Studio 3 learned what “Mind and Body” is all about with Yoga and Pilates Instructor Alexia Hammonds.

Hammonds is a certified instructor who leads classes at the Eudora Welty House and Garden in Jackson.

She showed us the “warrior two” and “plank” positions. They are key movements to help open the shoulders and lower back while also strengthening the core.

If you’re interested in taking her classes, they start every Tuesday at 7 a.m. in October.

Click here to learn more about Hammonds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.