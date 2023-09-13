Woman found dead from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 47-year-old woman was found dead from gunshot wound in a home on Magnolia Dr. Wednesday morning, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.

The woman was found shot in the femur according to Cobler.

Cobler told News 11 the gun went off in bed where a couple was sleeping.

The Meridian Police Department is investigating the shooting.

News 11 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.