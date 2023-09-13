Rain Possible All Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting off this morning with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s again, but a little rain is showing up for some of us! We will continue to see spotty showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Afternoon highs will only reach into the mid and upper 80s today.

The 80s will stick around with us through the end of the week and the weekend. Slim chances of rain will stay in the picture too, so don’t be surprised if you see a few drops on the windshield! Overall totals of rain will still be low, unfortunately, so we will continue to monitor drought and fire conditions. Things will start heating back up as we move forward into the next week.

In the tropics, we are still monitoring two hurricanes. Hurricane Lee will likely bring impacts to the northeast in the coming days, but still nothing for us here at home. We are likely to see a new tropical depression form from a different disturbance in the next week, and we will continue to bring you the latest on that.

