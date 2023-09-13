Promote Your Business
Mississippi State linebacker, Ole Miss kicker earn SEC weekly honors

Mississippi State linebacker, Ole Miss kicker earn SEC weekly honors (Picture Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri and Ole Miss athletics/Ole Miss Football)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State linebacker and an Ole Miss kicker received SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday following two thrilling victories over the weekend.

MSU linebacker Jett Johnson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC.

He had 11 tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ overtime victory over Arizona inside Davis Wade Stadium, which gave first-year head coach Zach Arnett his second-straight win.

The SEC named kicker and former Texas A&M Aggie Caden Davis the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to put the Rebels’ up 30-20 in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed head Coach Lane Kiffin’s first away win against a ranked opponent at Ole Miss and the Rebels first victory on the road against a ranked opponent since 2016.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, Davis’ field goal conversion was the fourth longest in school history and the longest since 1988.

Johnson and MSU welcome No. 14 LSU to Starkville on Saturday at 11 a.m. Davis and the Rebels will play host to Georgia Tech at 6:30 p.m.

