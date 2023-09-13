JPD precinct in Westland Plaza brings shoppers and residents sense of security

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Jackson Police Department precinct in the heart of one community is bringing a sense of security to residents.

JPD officers, staff, and cars have set up shop in the heart of the community bringing relief to to many in the area.

“I really feel safe and secure now,” said Alisha Dennis.

The Jackson Police Precinct Two in Westland Plaza is a welcomed sight to the nurse who lives nearby. She said she’s had to be extra cautious because of people approaching her for money in the past.

“It gives me a sense of security that when I get out of my car their presence is known,” said Dennis. “And I don’t have to worry about people trying to rob me, take my car assault me, or do anything knowing that the police department is here.”

Precinct Two’s more than 30 officers recently moved from the Metrocenter’s aging building into the shopping complex.

“As citizens go by they’ll see the police cars there,” said Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade. “We had a lot of issues with some vagrants and businesses being burglarized in Westland Plaza. We feel right now that’s gonna be eradicated with the strong police presence in that area”.

“I was wondering why we didn’t have no precinct over in this area,” said 19-year resident Jeffrey Smith.

The 61-year-old walks to Westland Plaza for exercise to go shopping and to see his doctor.

“I love it. We need it over here,” said Smith. “We have had break-ins, and we have had you know other things going on.”

Chief Wade said the new location will also bring more security to Provine High School and at sporting events at Hughes Field.

“I think it’s gonna stop and prevent a lot of this crime that’s happening,” added Dennis.

The precinct’s temporary site will be expanding to a few doors down in the shopping complex.

