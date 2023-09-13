‘I could shed tears’: Beatty Street Grocery set to close after 83 years of service in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson’s oldest restaurants is closing its doors for good this Friday, and it’s one many of you are going to miss.

Beatty Street Grocery in Jackson has stood its ground for 83 years, but after news this week that the store’s owner, Mary Harden, is retiring, the staple restaurant is retiring too.

“This is where my father worked at when I was growing up as a girl,” said 88-year-old customer, Pauline Hughes.

Wednesday, the store was a revolving door of locals and even some first timers all looking to get their final orders in before Friday afternoon.

At one point, the wait time at the counter for food was over three hours long. Signifying just how much the Jackson community is going to miss the spot.

“I know the food is good because I’ve been coming here sitting on the stool waiting. If it hadn’t been good, I wouldn’t have been waiting in line,” said Hughes.

“It’s the food. I mean, it’s just the place to go to get some good burgers. It’s all-American,” said customer Tim Harrell.

Whether it was a signature sandwich or a classic blue-plate special, customers were just happy to be inside one final time.

“I could shed tears but I’m too strong to do it so,” said Hughes.

The Beatty Street Grocery Store will officially close Friday, September 15 at 4 p.m., so make sure you get there for the final blue-plate special - hamburger steak with gravy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.