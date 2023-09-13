House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish

MT. AIRY, La. (WVUE) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Mt. Airy on Wednesday (Sept. 13), according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Family members identified the victims as 38-year-old Quintella Chopin and her two children J’irmani Edwards, 7, and Therrill Edwards Jr., 2. Jirmani just had her seventh birthday last week and was in second grade, her family members shared.

Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold Street around 4 a.m.

The state fire marshal says that the scene is subject to an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

