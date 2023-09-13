Promote Your Business
Global superstar Jason Derulo headlines annual ‘Bulldog Bash’

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Whatcha say? Jason Derulo takes to the Starkville stage on October 20 with his biggest hits for Mississippi State’s Bulldog Bash.

The Haitian-American singer-songwriter and dancer has delivered an ongoing series of smash singles since his five-time RIAA platinum-certified 2009 single “Whatcha Say.” Reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and selling more than 5 million copies, the song has since been joined by a long line of platinum-selling hits like “Ridin’ Solo,” “Wiggle,” “Want to Want Me,” “In My Head” and more. The award-winning singer has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide, drawing a staggering 500 million-plus YouTube views.

Derulo has also established himself as an actor and businessman - investing in enterprises like Catch L.A. restaurants and Rumble Boxing and developing a line of supplements and fitness products - as well as a TikTok superstar.

He’ll bring these talents to MSU’s annual Bulldog Bash - Mississippi’s largest, free outdoor concert.

Sponsored by MSU’s Student Association and Pearl River Resort, the event will begin at 7:15 p.m. — with Derulo at 9:30 p.m. — at the intersection of Jackson and Main Street in downtown Starkville.

Before the concert, the Maroon Market will open at 3:30 p.m. to feature local musicians, art, food vendors and a kid zone.

The opening act for the Bulldog Bash will be the winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands - sponsored by MSU’s Music Makers Productions - which takes place on September 22 at 6 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

This year, Bulldog Bash is partnering with Bully’s Pantry, a campus-based organization founded in 2020 to combat food insecurity experienced by MSU students. To learn more about Bully’s Pantry and how to support its initiatives, please visit https://www.students.msstate.edu/resources/msu-food-security-network/ (https://www.students.msstate.edu/resources/msu-food-security-network/).

For more information on the Bulldog Bash event, including sponsorship opportunities, see www.msubulldogbash.com, or contact the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930 or visit the office in Colvard Student Union, Suite 314.

