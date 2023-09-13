The future of the city of Jackson’s garbage contract remains in limbo; residents want action

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The clock is quickly ticking down on the city’s garbage contract — with six and a half months before the city needs to have a new contract ready.

But is that enough time?

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote says it’s cutting it close. “Six months would be a normal, functioning way to start. Right now, the current contract expires on March 31, 2024, so that’s six and a half months from now,” Foote explained.

Within that time, the city would issue a request for proposals, or RFP, then advertise for 30 days, and the best-proposed contracts would be brought forward. After that, city leaders would vote on who the contractor will be.

“Negotiating six months or a year before that contract is expired, and have a checklist where in the contract, it says that they have to pick up on a certain day and that all of these things need to be required in order to get the contracts,” Northeast Jackson resident Rebecca Foust explained.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he won’t consider an RFP while the city is currently facing a lawsuit from Richard’s — and if the city were to lose that fight, he claims it could mean a higher bill for residents.

But having no action could mean a similar situation to what we saw earlier this year.

“Garbage piled up in people’s yards, in the backyard... and not knowing when it was going to be picked up. As I went to work, you will see people leaving garbage in places,” Hanging Moss resident Joe Powell said.

“All this picking this one or that one and having that... you can’t do that when you’re doing municipal procurement. So hopefully, they’ll play by the rules and get smart,” Foust said.

Back in April, when the city did not have a garbage contract, residents didn’t have garbage pickup for 18 days.

“It’s imperative for the city, the city council, and the city administration to take this as a primary objective to handle right now, not wait until the last minute,” Foote said.

