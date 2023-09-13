Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Former Provine High School athlete commits to Jackson State, T.C. Taylor

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former offensive lineman at Provine High School has announced his commitment to come back home and join head coach T.C. Taylor’s Jackson State Tigers.

Cortney Lyles, an offensive lineman at Southwest Mississippi Community College, announced his commitment to Jackson State on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The 6′5″ 295 Ibs athlete has been a key contributor in the trenches for the SMCC Bears. According to SMCC Athletics, Lyles appeared in all 9 games in 2022.

The sophomore was an all-state O-lineman at Provine and was the most recruited lineman in the Jackson Public School District.

Lyles will join the Tigers for the 2024 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1-year-old
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Social media fraud suspects nabbed by Hinds County Sheriff
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Victim sustains ‘significant injuries’ after weekend dog attack in Rankin County

Latest News

Mississippi tight end Michael Trigg (0) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half...
Ole Miss rides defense, uses 20-point fourth quarter to seal comeback victory over Tulane
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Can Southern Miss beat Florida State? It’s been done before.
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State looking to rebound in Boombox Classic with uncertainty at quarterback
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?