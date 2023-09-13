Former Provine High School athlete commits to Jackson State, T.C. Taylor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former offensive lineman at Provine High School has announced his commitment to come back home and join head coach T.C. Taylor’s Jackson State Tigers.

Cortney Lyles, an offensive lineman at Southwest Mississippi Community College, announced his commitment to Jackson State on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The 6′5″ 295 Ibs athlete has been a key contributor in the trenches for the SMCC Bears. According to SMCC Athletics, Lyles appeared in all 9 games in 2022.

The sophomore was an all-state O-lineman at Provine and was the most recruited lineman in the Jackson Public School District.

Lyles will join the Tigers for the 2024 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.