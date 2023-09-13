Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records(State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former school superintendent in Mississippi plead guilty Wednesday to falsifying records.

This after Bill Brand was indicted and arrested in August of 2021 for false representations to defraud the government.

Brand falsified student attendance records in the Alcorn Consolidated School District for October and November of 2020.

Brand used a school district employee’s student management account without their knowledge to falsify the records to the Mississippi Department of Education.

The falsification of records was an attempt to increase the funding provided by the state to the school district, State Auditor Shad White said.

“As we have seen this week at Jackson Public Schools and other school districts around the state, falsifying education data like test scores or attendance records is harmful and wrong,” said Auditor White. “Bad, fraudulent data misleads the public about the state of our schools. If attendance records are falsified, it costs the taxpayers money. It’s important for students to actually be in schools and learning, not be a mirage on a false attendance record.”

Brand was prosecuted by District Attorney John Weddle and his sentencing order has been filed with the Alcorn County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1-year-old
Social media fraud suspects nabbed by Hinds County Sheriff
Suspect wanted after leading officials on chase in stolen vehicle
Victim sustains ‘significant injuries’ after weekend dog attack in Rankin County
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Studio 3- Pearl 'Pirates' High School drum line
Studio 3- Healthier Mississippi