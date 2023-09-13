First Alert Forecast:

Promote Your Business
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finally cooler weather for everyone with even a few showers as well.  We did not reach 90 degrees in Central Mississippi Wednesday, first time in 65 days.  A slight chance for a few showers will exist during the overnight period with a cool front around. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clouds overhead. Occasional and passing showers could potentially be around at times on Thursday with the cold front draped across the area. Coverage likely won’t be widespread across central Mississippi, but parts of the area could see a little rain. This front will also knock temperatures down with highs expected to only make it to the middle and upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Forecast high temperatures look to trend slightly warmer by late week heading into the upcoming weekend to the upper 80s to near 90-degrees, which is near normal for mid-September. We could also see a few showers over the weekend, mainly on Saturday, but it will depend on the available moisture.  Average high is 88 and the average low is 67 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:08pm.

