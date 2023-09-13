First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler today with chance for few showers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: An overcast sky will hang overhead today with a nearly stationary front draped across the region. This is expected to result in near and below normal highs in the 80s as winds flow out of the north. Light showers are forecast to also track across parts of the area today with the front close by. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60 sin most spots with a chance for occasional showers.

THURSDAY: Thursday’s forecast will also feature a chance for isolated showers as this front continues to stall out near the northern Gulf Coast. Afternoon high temperatures look to only make it again to the middle and possible upper 80s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will slightly warm up a bit to near 90-degrees heading into Friday as skies brighten up. Our next chance for scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms may emerge on Saturday is there is enough available moisture around. Otherwise, relatively dry conditions will follow for next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.