MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meet Matthew Bounds, also known as “Your Barefoot Neighbor,” on TikTok. Bounds has gained almost 1,000,000 followers by posting videos highlighting simple, easy meals that most would consider classic Southern comfort food. Born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Bounds now resides in Gulfport. Bounds is even familiar with the Queen City.

“I’m familiar with Meridian. Yeah, my great aunt lived in Chunky, and we used to go to Chunky all the time,” said Bounds.

Bounds started on TikTok doing DIY projects.

“You know, it gets really hot down here in Mississippi,” said Bounds, “and it’s not a lot of fun filming outside when you’re trying to build stuff. And so I was looking for new material. I didn’t know what I wanted to do so I just filmed myself making dinner and that kind of took off. And now we’re just a full-blown cooking channel.”

Full blown cooking channel to the point that Bounds has been able to make this his full-time job and write a cookbook, “Y’all Come Fix You A Plate.” But Bounds didn’t always have his sights set on social media fame.

Bounds said, “Never did I think I’d be paying my bills with this one day. It’s wild.”

And now that Bounds has found a platform and TikTok fame, he’s committed to doing good for others and raising money for nonprofits on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of them is called Elijah’s Closet.

“I told myself when I started social media, when I started posting content, that if I ever had any kind of platform, I was going to use. It to do something good,” Bounds said.

Through various fundraisers, T-shirt sales, and toy drives, Bounds has raised over $10,000 for Elijah’s Closet, not including all of the items that have been donated to the organization. And you would think someone who has amassed almost 1,000,000 followers, has one hit cookbook out and another on the way must have some background that included cooking or at least a little bit of training, right?

Bounds says that isn’t the case.

“I’ve never my whole adult life been able to cook anything. And so when the pandemic hit and we all started working from home and so I said, you know what? I’m going to learn to cook, like, I’m going to learn how to cook. And so I taught myself to do it. I’m pretty comfortable in the kitchen now, but I still try new things, and whether they workout or not, I still post it and we laugh about it and I’ll put it up anyway, because that’s real life. Not everything comes out how we think it’s going to,” said Bounds. “So it’s a lot of fun to laugh about those.”

Want to connect with Your Barefoot Neighbor? Click this link!

Click here to subscribe to WTOK’s newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.