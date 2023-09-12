Promote Your Business
‘We’re not giving up’: Young mother’s disappearance sparks search by friends and family

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Concerns are growing as loved ones search to find missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor, who disappeared Saturday night after taking a riverboat ride with work friends in Downtown Memphis.

“We’re not giving up on the situation. This is not nothing we’re giving up on,” said Debra Taylor, Tamia’s mother.

Nearly 48 hours later and still no answers on Tamia’s disappearance. Friends and family quickly organized a search party near Memphis Riverboats on Monday to find the mother of two who disappeared on her 21st birthday.

Tamia Taylor
Tamia Taylor(Action News 5)

“Our people are this way, our people are that way. I don’t see... where is search and rescue? Where is the Navy, the Coast Guard, somebody?” asked Gloria Claybon, a family member.

“We just, we really care about Mia, we love her, and we just want to know the truth,” said Tekisha Hill, a family friend.

Tamia’s mother said she doesn’t know much.

She does know that her daughter came to Memphis Saturday night from Hernando to meet up with three work friends and enjoy a cruise around 10:30 p.m.

Memphis Riverboats
Memphis Riverboats(Action News 5)

”She was with them, and then she had to go to the bathroom, she put her phone down on the table and they picked the phone up and proceeded to wait for her at the door. I don’t know what made them leave, but they left,” said Debra.

While groups search along the river, Tamia’s mother hopes surveillance cameras will provide more answers.

Debra Taylor, Tamia Taylor's mother
Debra Taylor, Tamia Taylor's mother(Action News 5)

“Whether I get her back alive or I have to put her in the ground, God is in control,” said Debra.

Loved ones say they will not stop searching until the 21-year-old is found.

If you have any information about where Tamia could be, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

