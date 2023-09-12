Victim sustains ‘significant injuries’ after weekend dog attack in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog attack over the weekend in Rankin County left a victim with “significant injuries,” authorities say.

According to the Southwest Rankin Fire Department, they learned of the encounter on Saturday around 7 p.m. when they were dispatched due to a person being attacked by dogs near W. Mountain Creek Road.

By the time they arrived, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office was already there, along with some neighbors who were passing by and who stopped to run the dogs away and protect the victim until help arrived.

Southwest Rankin began administering immediate medical care to the patient, they say, and requested that a helicopter be launched to transport the patient.

“The patient sustained significant injuries, but was stable at the time,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Rankin County EOC, Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pafford Ambulance and Southwest Rankin FD together treated the patient’s injuries.

The patient was then taken to the landing zone where PHI Medical received and flew them to get further care.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene for further investigation and action once the patient was removed.

