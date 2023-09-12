Promote Your Business
‘Trivial and devoid of any merit’: Democratic Executive Committee rejects Archie petition

District 2 Supervisor David Archie at a recent press conference.
(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor’s petition challenging the results of the August 8 Democratic primary has been tossed by the Democratic Executive Committee.

On Tuesday, Committee Chair Jacqueline Amos announced that the full board rejected District 2 Supervisor David Archie’s petition concerning the results of the August 8 Democratic primary, saying it was “trivial and devoid of any merit.”

Amos said the petition was rejected by the full board and that the results of the August 8 vote stand as originally certified.

Archie has already filed a petition seeking a judicial review in Hinds County Circuit Court.

The ruling will not impact Archie’s petition seeking the election to be overturned, which he filed in Hinds County Circuit Court last week.

Archie was defeated by Anthony Smith in the Democratic Primary by approximately 1,800 votes.

The supervisor was not immediately available for comment.

