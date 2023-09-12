Promote Your Business
Three firms vying to be ambulance service provider for Jackson

Generic ambulance photo
(CBS46 News)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three companies are vying for the opportunity to provide ambulance services in the capital city.

On Tuesday, the city of Jackson received three responses to its request for proposals for ambulance services: Pafford EMS of MS, Inc., AmeriPro EMS, and Priority Ambulance.

The Lumumba administration issued the request for proposals last month for emergency ambulance services with advanced life support and basic life support capabilities.

Proposals were due Tuesday at City Hall. They will now be evaluated and scored based on criteria included in the RFP. If everything goes as planned, a proposal from the top-scoring company will be presented to the mayor for consideration. The mayor then must obtain council approval before a contract is awarded.

The city is currently served by AMR, which has a contract with Hinds County.

Several council members say residents have raised concerns about long response times and are hopeful bringing on a new company solely to serve Jackson could help improve service.

AMR has been providing ambulance service in Jackson and Hinds County for more than 30 years.

