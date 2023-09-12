Promote Your Business
Things To Know Tuesday, September 12

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1-year-old

1-year-old boy killed in Jackson house fire
1-year-old boy killed in Jackson house fire(WLBT)

A one-year-old was killed in a fire early Sunday morning on Clinton Circle. Alone inside the house were five children ages 12 to an infant. One-year-old Cy Henderson died in the fire. The grandmother of the children who survived, Gloria Taylor, lives across the street from the house and said she had checked on the children at 11 o’clock to make sure they were asleep and safe. Taylor puts the children to bed while their parents both work 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. “They done damaged my family,” said Taylor. “That’s something those kids will never forget.”

2. Social media fraud suspects nabbed by Hinds County Sheriff

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)

A scheme to use fake bank checks for expensive merchandise on social media has been thwarted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were alerted to online reports from victims of the alleged scheme. On Friday, four men reportedly tried to pass a fraudulent check for $8,500 to purchase a 2015 Polaris Razor ATV. Unfortunately for them, the transaction they were attempting to make was with an undercover investigator. One suspect was arrested at Battlefield Park in Jackson, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones. After a brief vehicle pursuit, three others were taken in at McDowell Road and I-55.

3. Suspect wanted after leading officials on chase in stolen vehicle

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says his department encountered the vehicle on North...
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says his department encountered the vehicle on North Allerton in Ridgeland.(MGN)

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says his department encountered the vehicle on North Allerton in Ridgeland. The suspect fled at a dangerous speed, leading officers to cancel the pursuit to protect motorists. The stolen vehicle was then encountered by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and returned to the city of Ridgeland on Natchez Trace Parkway. The chief says stop sticks were used to disable the vehicle. However, it continued into Jackson near Beasley Road.

