Suspect wanted after leading officials on chase in stolen vehicle

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says his department encountered the vehicle on North Allerton in Ridgeland.

The suspect fled at a dangerous speed, leading officers to cancel the pursuit to protect motorists.

The stolen vehicle was then encountered by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and returned to the city of Ridgeland on Natchez Trace Parkway.

The chief says stop sticks were used to disable the vehicle. However, it continued into Jackson near Beasley Road.

