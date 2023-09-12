Social media fraud suspects nabbed by Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A scheme to use fake bank checks for expensive merchandise on social media has been thwarted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were alerted to online reports from victims of the alleged scheme.

On Friday, four men reportedly tried to pass a fraudulent check for $8,500 to purchase a 2015 Polaris Razor ATV. Unfortunately for them, the transaction they were attempting to make was with an undercover investigator.

One suspect was arrested at Battlefield Park in Jackson, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones. After a brief vehicle pursuit, three others were taken in at McDowell Road and I-55.

One man faces a charge of uttering forgery, another of felony fleeing, and three of the men are accused of accessory to uttering forgery.

Jones said he believes other victims of this scheme are out there, and he hopes to hear from them.

He said he intends to reach out to federal agents, as crimes using the Internet generally fall under federal jurisdiction.

