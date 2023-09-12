Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Jackson man

Colombia Scott
Colombia Scott(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Jackson man.

Colombia Scott is described as a Black man around five feet, nine inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, September 12, Scott was last seen in the 1000 block of Prentiss Street in Jackson, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
21-year-old Pearl man charged with statutory rape, sexual battery
Steve Hutton is interim director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Jackson (Source: WLBT)
Former Miss. Fair Commission director, convicted felon tapped to serve as interim parks director
Family disputes cause of fire that killed 1-year-old
Child dead after Jackson house fire
Social media fraud suspects nabbed by Hinds County Sheriff

Latest News

Studio 3- Pearl 'Pirates' High School drum line
Studio 3- Healthier Mississippi
Studio 3- Fishing Guides in Mississippi
Studio 3- Latest Fall Trends
Studio 3- 4p.m. tease